Kylian Mbappe’s mother travels to Qatar amid uncertainty about his future at Paris Saint-Germain

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is nearing an end.

The season is almost over and once the summer begins the Frenchman will finally have to make a definitive decision about his future. Right now it’s unclear whether he’s going to stay or leave.

Paris Saint-Germain are desperate for him to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes but Real Madrid also want him to come to the Santiago Bernabeu. Time will tell which comes to fruition.

Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari, according to Marca, is currently in Doha in Qatar with Mbappe’s younger brother Ethan. He also plays for one of PSG’s youth teams and is a promising footballer.

PSG are said to be optimistic that the presence of Mbappe’s mother in Qatar could help them close a renewal agreement. They’re desperate for him to be a PSG player when he goes to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kicks off next November.

So they’re willing to offer him a big-money two-year deal that would include a break clause at the end of next season. Despite this, the powers-that-be in the Spanish capital remain confident that they’re going to land their long-desired target.