Kevin de Bruyne shines for Manchester City days before Champions League date with Real Madrid

Real Madrid face Manchester City in the Champions League soon.

Los Blancos travel to England next Tuesday to lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s side in the first leg of the semi-final before welcoming them to the cauldron of the Santiago Bernabeu the next week.

City, of course, beat Madrid’s neighbours Atletico Madrid in the previous round of Europe’s elite club competition. It was an ill-tempered affair that saw City emerge victorious but bruised.

They followed their tussle with Atletico up with a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, but fears of a European hangover were misplaced.

That’s according to Diario AS, who note that Kevin de Bruyne was in majestic form on Wednesday night. The Belgian was a constant menace, orchestrating a sensational 3-0 win over Brighton.

De Bruyne was substituted in the second leg against Atletico due to a knock he sustained at the Wanda Metropolitano but he looks to be in fine form again. Real Madrid beware.