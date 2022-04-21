Joao Felix’s absence weighs heavy as Atletico Madrid draw a blank at home against Granada

Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 with Granada on Wednesday evening.

Los Rojiblancos were clearly missing Joao Felix according to Marca. Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa started in his absence but proved unable to break down the Andalusian outfit.

Felix is out injured for the rest of the season, something really unfortunate as it comes amidst his finest moment at Atletico.

Diego Simeone’s men are pushing to retain their place in La Liga’s top four amid external pressure from Real Betis and Real Sociedad. They’re currently second, a point clear of Barcelona and Sevilla in third and fourth respectively.

But the goals just aren’t coming.

Atletico haven’t scored in four of their last five games across all competitions, drawing blanks against Mallorca and Granada as well as both games against Manchester City in Europe.

Los Rojiblancos don’t have the easiest of run-ins, either.

They face Athletic Club, Real Madrid, Elche, Sevilla and Real Sociedad between now and the season’s end on May 22nd.