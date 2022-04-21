Dani Alves claims Real Madrid are lucky Barcelona started so slowly

Dani Alves has rarely been one to hold his tongue. Following Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad, Dani Alves attended the flash interview and didn’t break that trend.

The first question posed to him centred around the fact that despite the win, Barcelona are more or less out of the title race. Real Madrid need just four points to secure the title.

“They [Real Madrid] have been lucky that we arrived late. It couldn’t be and now we have to think about the next objective. We would have liked to compete with them in a different way but life is like that. It’s time to think about securing the second place.”

Alves had missed the loss to Cadiz on Monday with ankle issues and once again had to be substituted before the end of the match. The Brazilian told Movistar Plus that the injuries, Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo also came off, were more to do with the physical effort rather than poor fitness.

Mundo Deportivo covered the quotes and Alves was honest when it came to his appraisal of the match too.

“We knew it would be a difficult match, it always is here, they push a lot, with a lot of pressure. The first half we controlled better, then we dropped our intensity as their intensity went up. But you also have to know how to suffer.”

Barcelona moved back into second spot ahead of Sevilla on their head-to-head record and will play their game in hand against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening.