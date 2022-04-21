Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to the Liverpool fans who supported him after the death of his baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Liverpool fans for their support.

Cristiano lost his baby son earlier in the week and as a result missed Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Liverpool supporters in attendance at Anfield, however, gave the Portuguese and his family a standing ovation in solidarity with him due to the tragedy. They also sang You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“One world. One sport. One global family,” Cristiano wrote on Instagram afterwards. “Thanks, Anfield. Me any my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

Cristiano returned to Old Trafford last summer after 12 years away. The most recent three had been spent in Italy with Juventus and the nine before that in Spain with Real Madrid.

He’s enjoyed mixed fortunes on the pitch.

United are currently sixth in the Premier League and a place in the top four looks beyond them in all truth. They’re currently three points behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Cristiano, one of the finest players in the history of the game but now the ripe old age of 37, has played 26 league games this campaign and scored 15 goals. He’s provided three assists.