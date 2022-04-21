Court decides against Superleague, allows UEFA sanctions against clubs

Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta have been defiant over the continuance of the Superleague, but they may be forced to do some backtracking on that stance soon.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all been stubbornly denying that the Superleague project has failed over the last 12 months and claim that the project will still go ahead, although no date or prospective new format was given.

The other nine clubs involved have all withdrawn from the project, with UEFA accepting solidarity payments as a form of sanction. The agreement was that by accepting UEFA’s deal, they would no longer seek to leave UEFA.

The three remaining clubs took UEFA to court, where they received a favourable ruling, which prevented the governing body from punishing them.

That legal backing has fallen away. Marca report that a new judge sitting on the case has dropped the restrictive action on UEFA, ruling that the Superleague could infringe on the equality and fairness of competition.

That allows UEFA to take either financial or competitive measures against the clubs, which could be disastrous if they were expelled from European competition.