Borja Iglesias ready to lead the line for Real Betis in the Copa del Rey final with Valencia

Real Betis play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 22:00 CEST at La Cartuja in Seville.

Los Verdiblancos are undoubtedly the favourites heading into the game. They’re currently fifth in La Liga and have an outside chance of breaking into that hallowed top four this season.

Valencia are mired in mid-table down in tenth. Their entire season rests on whether they can achieve glory by winning the Copa.

Both clubs have taken the scenic route to make it this far.

Betis have beaten CFI Alicante, Talavera, Real Valladolid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano to make it La Cartuja.

Los Che have beaten Utrillas, Arenteiro, FC Cartagena, Atletico Baleares, Cadiz and Athletic Club to make it to Andalusia.

“It’s the most important match [of his career] without doubt because I have never played a final,” Betis frontman Borja Iglesias said pre-match in comments carried by Marca.

“I’m very happy with the whole process. It’s been a very nice Copa run for Betis and we want to celebrate it by winning. We’re fortunate to be able to experience this moment.

“The fans have been waiting for this for a long time and we must value this opportunity. We’re aware of what we have to do. We’re calm and eager to play a good game.”

And it’s sure to be a good game.

Betis and Valencia are two of the most well-supported clubs in Spain and neither have achieved success for a while. Expect an incredible atmosphere come Saturday evening down in Seville.