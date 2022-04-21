Barcelona’s predicted lineup for this evening’s trip to face Real Sociedad

Barcelona travel to face Real Sociedad this evening.

It’s a crucial game as La Blaugrana are coming into it off the back of consecutive defeats. They were knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt and then lost in La Liga to Cadiz.

Xavi Hernandez’s honeymoon is most certainly over and Barcelona will be keen to get back to winning ways to ensure that they wrap up a Champions League place.

They’re currently third in La Liga, a point behind Atletico Madrid in second and level on points with fourth-placed Sevilla. Real Betis and La Real are breathing down their necks, three and five points behind them respectively in fifth and sixth.

Xavi will set up in a 4-3-3 formation as per Mundo Deportivo.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start in goal behind a back four of Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield with Frenkie de Jong and Gavi either side of him. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line flanked by Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres.