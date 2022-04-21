Barcelona are weighing up a move for Manchester City marksman Gabriel Jesus

Barcelona have been linked with Gabriel Jesus.

That’s according to Lance in Brazil as carried by Marca.

They claim that Barcelona are keen on the Manchester City forward and see him as an option to strengthen their frontline.

The Brazilian’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer of 2023 and it’s thought he’d cost around €30m.

La Blaugrana are keen to bring in a striker and seem to have failed in their pursuit of number-one choice Erling Haaland.

Jesus, therefore, is an interesting alternative.

Jesus, 25, was born in Sao Paulo and broke into Palmeiras’ first team in 2015. He spent two years with the club before securing a move to Europe with City in 2017.

Since then he’s contributed 89 goals in 225 games for the club, proving an important squad player if never becoming the main man. This season he’s provided seven goals and eleven assists.

Jesus has scored 18 goals in 54 games for Brazil.