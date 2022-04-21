Atletico Madrid may face fine for supporting Frente Atletico group

Atletico Madrid may be in trouble with one of the league’s regulatory bodies.

The Anti-violence Committee are reportedly looking to sanctioning the club for supporting far-right supporters group Frente Atletico. The committee aims to prevent racism, violence, xenophobia and other kinds of intolerance, which includes clamping down on clubs who facilitate any such action.

According to Marca one of their laws bans clubs from giving support or promoting groups who have committed past offences, under which Frente Atletico fall. Seemingly the club are unaware of any such action being taken at this point and are also unaware of the offences themselves.

The fine would be €60,000 and Mundo Deportivo say that it could be related to racist and fascist behaviour that had taken place in their Champions League tie with Manchester City. The insinuation is that Frente Atletico members may have received club support for their trip to Manchester.

Frente Atletico are one of the most controversial fan groups in Spain, having been involved in the fight that led to the death of a Deportivo La Coruna fan in 2014.