Aston Villa to be rivalled by another Premier League club for the signing of Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has two parties interested in his services.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on Barcelona’s Brazilian.

Coutinho is on loan at Villa until the end of the season and his contract at Camp Nou runs until the summer of 2023. But it’s understood he wants to stay in the Premier League.

Villa want to keep the playmaker beyond the expiration of his loan but they want to re-negotiate the agreed purchase option of €40m. Newcastle wouldn’t have a problem triggering it.

Newcastle were taken over by an investment fund linked to the Saudi Arabian government earlier in the season and went hard during the January transfer window.

They recruited Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Target during a busy January. But that’s nothing compared to what they have planned for the summer window.

Coutinho, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, has contributed six goals and three assists for Villa across all competitions this year.