Aston Villa set to challenge Atletico Madrid for the signing of Boubacar Kamara

Atletico Madrid have competition for Boubacar Kamara.

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard was at the Stade Velodrome recently to watch the Marseille midfielder in the flesh.

That’s according to Diario AS.

Kamara’s contract in the south of France expires at the end of this season and is being tracked by several of the European elite.

Kamara, 22, was born and raised in Marseille to a Senegalese father and a French mother. He’s spent his entire career with Marseille since making his debut back in 2016.

The defensive midfielder has made 41 appearances across all competitions this season and has been key to Marseille’s success.

They’re currently second in Ligue 1, 15 points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Kamara isn’t the only player Gerrard wants to take from Atletico.

He was also at the Wanda Metropolitano last week to watch their Champions League tie with Manchester City to take a closer look at midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.