Andreas Christensen coming under harsh criticism for poor run of form with Chelsea

Andreas Christensen has endured a rough few weeks.

The Chelsea centre-back will join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of this season but he’s been performing below-par for the London club for weeks now according to Diario Sport.

The Danish defender was hooked at half-time of Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, just like he was against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Cesar Azpilicueta, also expected to be heading to Camp Nou this summer, started beside him in Chelsea’s backline but was powerless to prevent them from taking a 4-2 beating to Arsenal.

Barcelona are said to be concerned by the sudden drop off in performances by Christensen, especially given his questionable injury record. But a conviction remains he’ll be a good signing.

Christensen, 26, joined Chelsea in 2012 from Brondby. He’s spent his entire senior career at Stamford Bridge save for a two-year loan in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.