Adama Traore future closer to England than Spain

When Adama Traore returned home to Barcelona, there was not a fanfare but a general satisfaction at seeing him return to the team. Such was the situation of the team, Cules were happy to see what he could bring to the team.

There was an instant impact too, with an excellent performance against Atletico Madrid on his second debut. It seemed his direct running and ability to provide width would benefit Xavi Hernandez’s team.

Yet as the weeks passed by and Ousmane Dembele gained protagonism, Traore’s game time was reduced and so were his performances. As it stands, Adama has not started a league game since February.

The chances of Barcelona exercising their €30m buy option on the winger seem slimmer than ever as a result. With his contract expiring in 2023 however, Wolves are keen to make a deal for him.

The latest team to show an interest in him are Everton. As Sport point out, the new Director of Football at the Merseyside club is Kevin Thelwell, who initially brought him to Wolves in 2018.