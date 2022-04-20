Xavi Hernandez reads his Barcelona players the riot act after shock defeat to Cadiz

Xavi Hernandez has taken the bull by the horns.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the Barcelona coach summoned his players before Tuesday morning’s training session to run through what happened against Cadiz.

La Blaugrana lost 1-0 to the Andalusian relegation battlers at Camp Nou on Monday evening to put an end to Barcelona’s strong La Liga form. It also came on the back of their Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt the previous Thursday.

It’s understood that Xavi didn’t mince his words during the meeting and got his message across forcefully. He doesn’t want Barcelona’s top four place to slip at this pivotal point in the year.

Xavi implored his players to respond to their failure on Thursday, when they travel to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad. He wants 100% effort, a reaction on every level imaginable.

Barcelona are second in La Liga with a game in hand. They’re level on points with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, three points ahead of Real Betis and five clear of La Real.

Real Madrid are 15 points clear of them at the top of the table.