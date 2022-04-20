Xavi Hernandez offers his opinion on the leaked audio saga engulfing Spanish football

Spanish football was rocked by leaked audios this week.

The audios, leaked by El Confidencial, detail conversations between Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique and Luis Rubiales, the president of the RFEF.

The pair were discussing, in candid and informal terms, their ambition to move the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia.

They were of course successful in this ambition, with both Pique’s company Kosmos and the RFEF making a great deal of money.

But the leaking of the audios have proven controversial.

Pique and Rubiales are infuriated their privacy has been violated in this manner and their telephones hacked by an unknown entity.

The rest of the Spanish football world, however, are incensed by the murky morality of the deal as well as the clear pro-Barcelona and Real Madrid bent shown by the RFEF.

Many don’t understand how Pique, still a Barcelona player, could have been so close to the deal.

But Xavi Hernandez, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Real Sociedad, backed his player.

“I trust Rubiales’ honesty,” he said as per Helena Condis Edo.

“I think that both he and Pique look out for the good of the majority. Is it ethical or not? My opinion isn’t going to change anything but the benefit is almost unanimous.”