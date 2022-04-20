Xavi Hernandez cites Ousmane Dembele as an example for the Barcelona squad to follow

Barcelona face Real Sociedad in San Sebastian tomorrow.

And it’s a big game for La Blaugrana, who’ll be keen to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and Cadiz in La Liga.

Both of those reverses came at home and Xavi Hernandez will hope that the road can provide his men sweet relief.

But it’s not going to be an easy game.

Barcelona are facing a team that have been quietly and competently building an outside challenge for the top four.

La Real are currently sixth in La Liga, two points behind fifth-placed Real Betis and five behind Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona, who are all tied for points.

Xavi will be determined his men put their recent issues behind them and has spoken sternly with the players about Monday night’s defeat in particular.

He wants to see new attitudes from each of his players.

According to El Chiringuito and Diario Sport, in fact, Xavi used Ousmane Dembele as an example the rest of the squad should follow. He said that the Frenchman has been superb even though there’s so much noise surrounding his contractual situation.