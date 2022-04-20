Watch: Thiago Alcantara’s every touch during last night’s masterclass against Manchester United

Manchester United took a 4-0 beating from Liverpool last night.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Mohamed Salah doubled their advantage in the 22nd.

Sadio Mane scored their third in the 68th before Salah scored his second and Liverpool’s fourth on the night five minutes from time.

The result has fired Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, two points clear of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand, however. It’s an intense title race.

United are 22 points behind Liverpool down in sixth place.

One man who earned rave reviews for his performance was former Barcelona man and La Roja international Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard of Brazilian parentage earned a standing ovation when he was taken off by Jurgen Klopp last night according to Diario AS. He set the pace and completely ran the game.

Thiago completed 110 passes against United and misplaced five.

The English media were united in their praise of him post-game and it’s true that the playmaker has put his injury problems behind him. He might also give Luis Enrique food for thought.

Thiago came through La Masia, breaking into Barcelona’s first team in 2009. He left for Bayern Munich in 2013 before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2020. He’s earned 46 caps for Spain.