Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s late baby son honoured with touching round of applause at Anfield

Manchester United took a 4-0 beating from Liverpool last night.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Mohamed Salah doubled their advantage in the 22nd.

Sadio Mane scored their third in the 68th before Salah scored his second and Liverpool’s fourth on the night five minutes from time.

The result has fired Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, two points clear of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand, however. It’s an intense title race.

United are 22 points behind Liverpool down in sixth place.

The game was also notable for the touching round of applause at Anfield in the seventh minute. It was in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose baby son passed away on Monday.

The round of applause was followed up with a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool’s famous anthem. Cristiano, understandably, wasn’t part of United’s matchday squad.