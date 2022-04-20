Villarreal seal Derbi de la Comunitat win over Valencia

Villarreal have continued their fantastic recent form with a 2-0 local derby win over neighbours Valencia.

The Yellow Submarine have forced themselves back into the race for a European spot in La Liga this season alongside a Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s side have hit a winning streak at the perfect time and they secured Castellon bragging rights with three points against Los Che.

Arnaut Danjuma got the ball rolling early on, with a calmly converted spot kick, before the Dutch star doubled their lead inside the first 20 minutes.

An early brace for Danjuma in the Derbi de la Communitat! 👀 Villarreal hold a 2-0 lead over Valencia 🟡 pic.twitter.com/vOPOMrw11a — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 19, 2022

Danjuma was inches away from netting a hat trick before the break before Marcos Andre curled a crucial chance just wide for Valencia after the restart.

Emery’s side are not in action this weekend, due to the Copa del Rey final, before travelling to Anfield, with Valencia facing Real Betis in the final, at the Estadio de La Cartuja on April 23.

