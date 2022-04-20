RFEF president Luis Rubiales claims victimhood and makes cocaine claim amid leaked audios

Spanish football was rocked by leaked audios this week.

The audios, leaked by El Confidencial, detail conversations between Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique and Luis Rubiales, the president of the RFEF.

The pair were discussing, in candid and informal terms, their ambition to move the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia.

They were of course successful in this ambition, with both Pique’s company Kosmos and the RFEF making a great deal of money.

But the leaking of the audios have proven controversial.

Pique and Rubiales are infuriated their privacy has been violated in this manner and their telephones hacked by an unknown entity.

The rest of the Spanish football world, however, are incensed by the murky morality of the deal as well as the clear pro-Barcelona and Real Madrid bent shown by the RFEF.

Many don’t understand how Pique, still a Barcelona player, could have been so close to the deal.

Rubiales has claimed he was “the victim of a mafia action that has stolen material from me to sell it. If they have done this, why wouldn’t they plant a bag of cocaine in my car?”

That’s according to Cope, who noted that Rubiales broke into tears at the prospect of photographs and videos of him with his daughter being in the hands of mobsters.