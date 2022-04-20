Real Sociedad planning permanent move for on-loan Rafinha in the summer

Rafinha joined Real Sociedad back in January.

He’s become a bit of a footballing nomad, the Brazilian.

San Sebastian is the fifth city he’s called home in four years despite being considered one of the most talented players La Masia have produced in the last 15 years.

But, according to Diario Sport, the midfielder is loving life there.

He’ll face his old club Barcelona when they come to town tomorrow evening and will be one of Imanol Alguacil’s key men.

Injury issues have been the main issue for Rafinha but in recent times he’s found real consistency. Since his debut on January eighth he’s played 15 games, starting eleven of them.

He’s been so good that La Real want to sign him on a permanent deal when his loan from Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer. They believe he’d cost between €8m and €10m.

Still just 29, Raphinha has represented Barcelona, Celta Vigo, Internazionale, PSG and La Real throughout his career. He’s also managed to earn two caps for the Brazilian national team.