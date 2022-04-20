Real Madrid’s predicted starting lineup for this evening’s trip to Osasuna

Real Madrid travel to face Osasuna this evening in La Liga.

And it’s another important game.

Los Blancos are currently 15 points clear at the top of the table and could extend that remarkable lead even further should they secure three points.

Carlo Ancelotti will set his team up in a 4-3-3 according to Marca.

Thibaut Courtois will start in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho.

Toni Kroos will anchor the midfield with Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga either side of him.

Karim Benzema will lead the line and captain the side flanked by the Brazilian pair of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Depending on how results go Madrid could win La Liga by Sunday.

After Osasuna their next fixture is a Champions League semi-final clash with Manchester City, who knocked out Atletico Madrid.

Aside from City their remaining fixtures this season after Osasuna are Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Levante, Cadiz and Real Betis.