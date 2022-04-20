Manchester City set to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City are convinced they’ll sign Erling Haaland.

The Premier League side are leading the race the prise the Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been credited with strong interest in the young forward but it looks like he’s off to City.

City are convinced their proposal is the best; they’ve outlined the club’s project, the player’s salary, Pep Guardiola’s plans. But the deal isn’t done yet; nothing has been completed or signed.

Haaland, alongside Kylian Mbappe, is one of the most exciting talents in the European game. An informal release clause comes into his contract this summer allowing him to leave for €75m.

The 21-year-old is putting up freakish numbers.

He’s scored 82 goals in 85 appearances for Dortmund so far and has also hit 15 goals in 17 appearances for the Norwegian national team.

City don’t have a pure number nine in their squad and believe Haaland is the best one on the market.