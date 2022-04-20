Lionel Messi has already decided where he’s going to play his football next season

Lionel Messi will stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assert that the Argentine hasn’t given up hope on winning the Champions League with the French club.

Messi has one year left on his contract at the Parc des Princes and it’s understood that he’s determined to fulfil it. He’s not been discouraged by the whistles he’s received from some PSG fans.

Messi understand that PSG’s priority is to win the Champions League and accepts that the manner of their last 16 exit to Real Madrid was an unmitigated failure. He wants to put that right.

When the Argentine’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 it will be time for him to decide what his next step entails; he could head to the United States or to Argentina.

But until then his focus is purely on PSG.

Messi has contributed eight goals and 13 assists this season.