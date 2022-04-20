Leeds United considered moving for Raul after sacking Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United considered Raul after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.

That’s according to Marca, who note that the Premier League club thought about going for the Castilla coach after parting company with the Argentine on February 27th.

Instead, however, they went for Jesse Marsch.

Raul has been in charge of Real Madrid’s second string since the 2019/20 season. A coach making a name for himself as a strict and serious operator, he’s attracting interest across Europe.

Madrid considered him after Zinedine Zidane departed before Carlo Ancelotti was brought in from Everton. Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt have also been credited with interest.

But it’s understood that Raul’s determined to take charge of Madrid’s first-team one day. That’s his north star.

And Raul is already a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He scored 324 goals in 741 appearances for Los Blancos and won everything there is to win. He also scored 44 goals in 102 caps for the Spanish national team.