Highly-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder makes first start under Diego Simeone

One of the few areas in which Diego Simeone can perhaps shoulder some criticism is his record of bringing through young players.

With Saul Niguez at Chelsea, Koke Resurreccion is the only home-grown player in Simeone’s senior squad at this moment in time.

One player who is threatening to break into the squad is talented midfielder Javi Serrano. The 19-year-old has been on the fringes of the Atletico squad all season but has so far been limited to 20 minutes of action until now.

That being said, the last time he was given a chance he was sent off against Cadiz just minutes after coming on. One of the traits he has been praise for is his combativeness, which he shows from a deep-lying midfield position.

Some fans have been clamouring for more from the teenager given some of the energy he injects into a midfield that can be one-paced at times. Simeone has given Serrano his first start as Atletico Madrid face Granada this evening, partnering Rodrigo de Paul and Koke in midfield.