Getafe secure first away win to limp Celta Vigo with safety on the horizon

Celta Vigo 0-2 Getafe

Celta Vigo surprised many with their excellent away performance against Athletic Club at the weekend. Good performances haven’t been a problem though – putting two of them together is.

Getafe knew that if they could keep Celta Vigo at arms length and frustrate them, then they would have a decent chance. Having gone all 16 away matches without tasting victory, Los Azulones showed a fight and self-belief that had only been present at home.

Celta had over two thirds of the ball in the first half but the same amount of attempts and were considerably less dangerous than the away team. Taking advantage of Celta’s high line, Oscar Rodriguez released an excellent first-time pass to Borja Mayoral. The on-loan Real Madrid striker didn’t break stride as he finished smoothly and wheeled away like an elite number nine.

Chacho Coudet sent Celta back out with the intention of pushing Getafe yet deeper into their block, but far from suffocating Getafe it only seemed to give them more space on the break. An error from Nestor Araujo released Enes Unal to run at an empty defence, feeding Mayoral who fired high into the net from the left side of the box.

The Turkish striker had one of his own in the net, but it was ruled out for offside. Most damning for Celta was that it was the closest either side came to changing the scoreline.

The final stages followed the same pattern as the rest of the match, with Balaidos subsequently booing Celta off once it finished.

An invaluable win for Getafe breaks their terrible away run and moves them five points clear of the drop with teams around them picking up points.