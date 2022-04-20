Gerard Pique tried and failed to enlist Lionel Messi’s help in Supercopa de Espana deal

The fall-out from Gerard Pique’s leaked audios has continued.

The Barcelona centre-back’s conversations with RFEF president Luis Rubiales has caused quite a stir, with El Confidencial leaking sensitive voice notes relating to the Supercopa de Espana.

Pique was a key player in the RFEF moving the competition from pre-season to winter and from Spain to Morocco and then Saudi Arabia. We’ve now learned Lionel Messi’s name was also involved.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who claim that Pique floated the idea of using the Argentine to help get the deal done.

“We also have Leo behind it,” Pique said. “He’s going to send a video and everything, so we could say that the message is from all the Barcelona captains.”

To which Rubiales replied: “Well, condition it a little bit. Don’t condition it, but tell them that you’re going to send your video and also Leo’s and such.”

Sources close to Diario Sport, however, revealed that Messi never recorded the video and therefore didn’t accept Pique’s request.

Messi has since left Barcelona, of course, and now plies his trade in France with Paris Saint-Germain. Pique is still a key part of the furniture at Camp Nou as well as maintaining off-field interests.