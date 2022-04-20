Gerard Pique recorded throwing a dig at Sergio Ramos due to his use of the media

Gerard Pique’s been recorded throwing a dig at Sergio Ramos.

The Barcelona centre-back’s leaked conversations with RFEF president Luis Rubiales has been making headlines this week and another interesting nugget is comments he made about Ramos.

That’s according to Marca citing a report by El Confidencial.

Pique was apparently discussing going to the 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo with Rubiales when Ramos’ name came up.

Pique asked Rubiales if Ramos also wanted to play at the Olympics after a report by El Mundo claimed he did.

“Do you know anything about this?” Pique asked.

“The first I’ve heard of it,” Rubiales replied. “No idea. I’m stunned. And today I was with him so I don’t think it’s true.”

Two days later, Rubiales followed up with Pique.

“Geri, what you told me about Sergio sounds like it’s true because they told me that he wants to talk to me,” he said.

That’s when Pique threw the dig.

“Filtering it out first to apply pressure is very much in his style.”

Pique and Ramos played together with the Spanish national team for years as well as facing off in countless Clasicos.

More than any other, Pique is the embodiment of Barcelona while Ramos is very much the embodiment of Real Madrid.

Pique made 103 appearances for La Roja and was part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Ramos has made 180 appearances for his country and was also part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 as well as Euro 2008.