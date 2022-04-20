Gerard Pique claps back at journalist following Supercup controversy

Gerard Pique has been injured for the last two weeks but he is not spending his convalescence quietly.

Following revelations from leaked voice notes between President of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales and Pique, many have called into question their relationship and the Barcelona defender’s dealings in Spanish football.

In order to defend himself against the revelations, Pique called a press conference via Twitch on Monday night and earlier on Wednesday Rubiales gave a press conference this morning, in which he desperately protested his innocence.

Querido @3gerardpique te admiro como futbolista y como empresario, pero por favor no vengas a darnos clases de moral.

Recuerda lo que le dijiste a un guardia urbano. "me tenéis envidia porque soy famoso", "me estáis multando porque vais a comisión, porque no tenéis dinero — Manolo Lama (@lamacope) April 20, 2022

That led to Cadena Cope journalist Manolo Lama taking to Twitter to call out Pique.

“Dear Gerard Pique, I admire you as a footballer and a businessman but please do not come to give us moral lectures. Remember what you said to a policeman. ‘You’re jealous of me because I’m famous’, ‘you’re fining me because you’re on commission, because you don’t have money’.”

The incident referred to by Lama occurred in 2014, after Pique was leaving a nightclub in the early hours of the morning. Pique didn’t take long to respond though.

The Catalan defender responded with a link to a YouTube video, titled ‘Manolo Lama humiliates homeless person’. In the video, Lama can be seen asking the camera to zoom in on the homeless person as he sees the comedic side of the situation.