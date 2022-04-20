French President Emmanuel Macron fighting to keep Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1

The transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe will rumble on until a contract is signed and presented – perhaps a little bit longer after that.

To all intents and purposes, it appeared as if Real Madrid had secured his signature beyond doubt, with the French forward heavily linked to the Spanish giants and refusing to sign a new contract.

As news trickles through of last ditch attempts from Paris Saint-Germain to try and persuade Mbappe into signing a new contract, public pressure in France is also growing.

Speaking in a public press conference today, Emmanuel Macron has said he will do what he can to keep Mbappe in Paris.

“Unfortunately, you can’t speak about Kylian Mbappe going to OM. If he was willing to come I would have fought to make that happen… but he said ‘not so fast’ (laughing). So it’s better to fight for him to stay in Ligue 1 because he continues to be a great player.”

Macron is a fan of Olympique Marseilles (OM), but has expressed his desire for Mbappe to continue in France on several occasions, as noted by Diario AS. To have the leader of the country speaking about his transfer future conveys the magnitude of Mbappe as both a player and a commodity.

Image via DENIS BALIBOUSE / REUTERS