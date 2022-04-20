Diego Simeone gives Atletico Madrid debut to son Giuliano

Atletico Madrid struggled to break Granada down on Wednesday night and ended up dropping points against Los Nazaries in a frustrating evening for the Diego Simeone.

There was however one bright note for the Argentine. On a personal level at least, Diego Simeone was able to hand a debut to his son, Giuliano. There was little time for him to make an impact, as he replaced Marcos Llorente in the 91st minute.

Not that Simeone senior was going to get sentimental about it. He told Diario AS that he only considered him as another player.

“I thought of him as a footballer. We needed a forward, he showed what he has, speed, intensity, I hope that when it’s his time to come on he can keep it up, because he was a good addition.”

Giuliano, 19, follows in his father’s footsteps 28 years after the elder made his debut for Atletico Madrid in 1994. That was the first of two spells Cholo had at Atleti, returning in 2003.

Giovanni Simeone, the eldest of Cholo’s three sons, also plays professionally in Italy. Currently he is plying his trade for Hellas Verona, on loan from Cagliari.