David Alaba out to annoy Pep Guardiola in the Champions League

Next week Real Madrid will travel to England to take on Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals. If the war of words between the two coaches is anything like it was between City and Atletico Madrid, then fans will be in for a treat.

Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to be as volatile as Diego Simeone, but the media have already started asking players about match-ups. Real Madrid centre-back David Alaba will once again face off against his former manager Pep Guardiola and he is out to cause him problems.

“We haven’t been in contact lately, but it will be good to see him again. We had a very good time together at Bayern, but this time it’s about trying to annoy him.”

Alaba made the comments to Bild in an interview carried by Diario AS. He was also asked for his best memories in football, in which he managed to bring back memories of pain for rival fans, much to the delight of his own aficionados.

“In the end, the titles are above everything. But, for example, I also have great memories of the 8-2 against Barcelona. That was a game for the history books.”

Real Madrid have more or less sewn up the La Liga title following victory against Sevilla this past weekend and have six days to prepare for the tie against City after their match with Osasuna.