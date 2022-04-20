News

David Alaba limps off against Osasuna six days before Manchester City clash

Real Madrid took another step closer to the La Liga title on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory away to Osasuna. It leaves Los Blancos just four points away from securing the league title.

By the end of the match, Madridistas were content with an away win at a tricky ground, despite two missed penalties from Karim Benzema.

The sour note for Los Blancos occurred just before half-time. Immediately after Marco Asensio’s goal, David Alaba went down touching his left hamstring.

As he limped off the referee blew the half-time whistle, but the Austrian didn’t return in the second half, being replaced by Dani Carvajal.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after the match, his manager seemed relaxed about the injury though.

“We are optimistic with Alaba. He had a strain, we took him off as a precaution.”

Alaba had opened the scoring in Pamplona, following up on his own effort after a Sergio Herrera save.

This will no doubt concern him though, with Manchester City awaiting Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League this Tuesday.

