Carlo Ancelotti singles out Dani Ceballos as the best in Osasuna victory

Real Madrid saw plenty of opportunities come and go against Osasuna but were still able to walk away a 3-1 victory in Pamplona, a sign of the rude health of Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the moment.

The Italian manager appeared content with the showing of his team after the match and said as much in his post-match press conference.

“The match was very good. Above all in the second half. Everyone was committed. We have a week to prepare the semi-final.”

The main negative for Madridistas was seeing David Alaba limp off at half-time, with a trip to Manchester City just six days away. Yet Ancelotti also seem unworried by it, calling it merely a strain.

Amongst the positives for Ancelotti was Dani Ceballos. The midfielder played 71 minutes before being replaced by Toni Kroos in a midfield that was also missing Luka Modric and Casemiro. Ancelotti told Diario AS that he was one Madrid’s best on the night.

“He played a very good game, he may well have been the best in the team. He has a lot of quality. He has suffered a lot. He has had a season with a lot of problems at the start. In the Olympic Games, he had a slow recovery. The Ceballos everyone knows played.”

There were also some kind words for young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who was withdrawn at half-time against Sevilla on Sunday but lasted 74 minutes this time round.

“This match was a good experience, he had an early yellow and then he knew how to play knowing that. He changed his attitude, [he was] more attentive so that he didn’t have any issues, he did well.”