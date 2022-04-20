Antonio Rudiger’s representatives make contact with Real Madrid over summer move

Antonio Rudiger could still join Real Madrid.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that the 29-year-old’s representatives have called the Santiago Bernabeu again.

The Chelsea centre-back has been linked to Madrid for some time but his financial demands put the move on hold.

But now that nobody seems willing to meet Rudiger’s demands it’s thought he could be more amenable to a compromise. His contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season.

Rudiger was part of the Chelsea team that narrowly lost to Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League, even scoring in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and playing well.

Madrid, however, aren’t going to allow themselves to be financially drained in a move for Rudiger. They’re content with their centre-back partnership of Eder Militao and David Alaba and are in the process of trying to renew the former’s contract.

So it’s unknown where Rudiger, undoubtedly a top-class defender, is going to land should he depart Stamford Bridge. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also understood to be in the picture.