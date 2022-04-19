Sevilla confirm Yassine Bounou extension until 2025

Sevilla have confirmed goal keeper Yassine Bounou has signed a contract extension until 2025.

The 31-year-old’s previous deal tied him to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign and the Andalucians have now extended that by 12 months.

🚨🖊️ Yassine Bono renueva su contrato como sevillista hasta 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣. #Bono2025 #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) April 19, 2022

The Moroccan international, also known as Bono, has established himself as first choice under Julen Lopetegui, with 99 appearances and 50 clean sheets in all competitions, since joining permanently in 2020.

However, the Canadian born stopper had been linked with a potential move away from Spain ahead of the 2022/23 season with Premier League giants Manchester United tracking him.

Lopetegui’s decision to secure his future before the summer ends any transfer speculation, as they focus on clinching a Top Four finish next month, with Bono in line to clinch his century at Levante on April 21.

They currently have an edge over local rivals Real Betis in the race for Champions League qualification with six league games to go for Lopetegui’s charges.

Images via Getty Images