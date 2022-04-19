PSG could push for Sergio Ramos exit in 2022

Paris Saint-Germain could look to offload Sergio Ramos this summer after an injury hit campaign in the French capital.

Ramos opted to join the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer ahead of the 2021/22 season after bringing down the curtain on an incredible 16 years at Real Madrid.

However, it has not gone to plan in Paris for Ramos, with a string of injury problems for him since August 2021.

An initial calf problem delayed his PSG debut until November and he has only completed three full league games this season.

However, despite strong rumours of his plan to stay in Paris, and play on for another four or five years at the highest level, PSG are facing a crunch decision on his future.

Ramos has 12 months left on his deal at the Parc des Princes, but as per reports from Le Parisien, via Diario AS, PSG are willing to release him, if a new club can cover his salary.