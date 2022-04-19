Diego Simeone responds to Gerard Pique and Luis Rubiales’ damning leaked audios

Atletico Madrid play Granada tomorrow evening.

Los Rojiblancos will hope to build on their dramatic victory over Espanyol at the weekend and secure another important win.

Atletico are still very much in the fight for the top four.

They’re currently level on points with Barcelona and Sevilla in second and third respectively and should fifth-placed Real Betis beat Elche later this evening they’ll be level with them too.

And Atletico have a pretty tough run-in.

They still have to play Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

And even Granada are a tougher foe than they were a week ago. They’ve just appointed Aitor Karanka as coach to try and stem their woeful form and help them beat relegation.

The Andalusian outfit are currently 17th in La Liga but level on points with Levante in the relegation zone. They’ll come out swinging at the Wanda Metropolitano hoping to cause an upset.

Things are happening off the pitch, too, with Gerard Pique and Luis Rubiales’ leaked audio regarding negotiations to take the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia causing quite the stir.

The leaked audio was especially significant to Atletico as it hinted at a certain cosiness between the RFEF and their two greatest rivals, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“In principle, in the same way we feel very proud to have competed in these last ten years, we see ourselves reflected in all those fighting to be close like Betis, Sevilla, Villarreal, La Real,” Diego Simeone said in pre-match comments carried by Diario AS.

“We all feel that we’re in the same bag.

“And yes, it’s clear based on the information regarding the Supercopa that there’s no doubt that, theoretically, the RFEF are benefited economically if Barcelona and Madrid make it there.”