David Silva handed two game La Liga ban after first ever red card

Real Sociedad star David Silva will serve a two-game La Liga ban following his first ever career red card.

The veteran midfielder was dismissed in added time during La Real’s 0-0 weekend draw at home to Real Betis following a melee in the final seconds.

Silva reacted angrily to referee Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos’ decision not to award a foul in the hosts favor in the 93rd minute and he was immediately shown a straight red card.

💥 OFICIAL I 2 partidos de sanción para David Silva 🟥 El canario fue expulsado por decirle "vete a la mierda" al colegiado Díaz de Mera ❌ Se perderá los partidos ante @FCBarcelona y @RayoVallecano 📻 #PartidazoCOPE #LaLigaSantanderhttps://t.co/I2OcbemByq — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) April 19, 2022

As per reports from Diario Sport , the RFEF disciplinary board have opted to increase his mandatory one-game suspension, for a non-violent dismissal, to two matches.

The report states Díaz de Mera Escuderos concluded in his post match report, the former Spanish international told him to ‘go to hell’, in a frustrated exchange between the pair.

Silva will miss the next two league games for Imanol Alguacil’s team including their midweek home tie with Barcelona and the weekend trip to Rayo Vallecano .