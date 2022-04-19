Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce their baby boy has passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the death of his baby boy.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” he wrote on Instagram in a joint statement with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano announced that he and Rodriguez were expecting the twins back in October. He already has four children, two of whom are twins. The baby boy unfortunately died during childbirth.

Manchester United face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this evening but it’s unclear whether the Portuguese forward will be available for selection so soon after the sad news.

Cristiano returned to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after three seasons in Italy with Juventus and nine in Spain with Real Madrid. He’s contributed 21 goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions in 2021/22.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 37-year-old marksman has scored 695 goals in 929 club appearances as well as 115 in 186 caps for Portugal.

He’s won the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or five times.