Carlo Ancelotti to rest Luka Modric and Casemiro for trip to Osasuna but start Karim Benzema

Real Madrid are living quite the moment.

Los Blancos secured two dramatic victories this past week.

First they knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu and then they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

They’re now 15 points clear at the top of La Liga and look all but assured of reclaiming the crown of the best team in Spain from their city rivals Atletico Madrid.

And if they win their next game and results go their way they could be named champions on Sunday.

They face Osasuna next in Pamplona this Wednesday evening before welcoming Espanyol to Madrid on Saturday week.

They play Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between those two games.

But Osasuna are no mugs themselves.

They’re currently ninth in La Liga, just a point behind eighth-placed Athletic Club and five behind seventh-placed Villarreal.

Speaking pre-match in comments carried by Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Casemiro and Luka Modric will miss the trip to the north of Spain but Karim Benzema will start.

“Casemiro had a little problem yesterday like [Luka] Jovic and Mariano [Diaz],” the Italian coach said.

“They’re only small problems that don’t allow him to play tomorrow but we have a week off then and I think all three will be ready to play against City.

“Modric is a little tired and that’s why I’m going to give him a rest tomorrow. He won’t play.

“If a player [like Benzema] is playing well and feeling good he doesn’t need to rest. It makes no sense to not play him.”