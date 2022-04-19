Carlo Ancelotti names just 20 players for Osasuna trip

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has named just 20 players for their La Liga trip to Osasuna tomorrow night.

Los Blancos currently have a 15-point lead at the top of the table and a win against Jagoba Arrasate’s hosts will bring them to the brink of the title.

However, a growing injury crisis has impacted the Italian’s options for this tie, and he is also looking to rest certain players to prioritise games in the season run-in.

Ancelotti is without a recognised left back for the game and he confirmed Croatian veteran Luka Modric will be rested with Casemiro ruled out.

He is expected to keep the bulk of his starting side in place, with no weekend game due to the Copa del Rey final, ahead of facing Manchester City in Champions League semi final action on April 26.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V OSASUNA

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Asensio, Benzema, Vini Jr