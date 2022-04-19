Carlo Ancelotti keen for his players to remain focused despite being so close to winning La Liga

Real Madrid are living quite the moment.

Los Blancos secured two dramatic victories this past week.

First they knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu and then they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

They’re now 15 points clear at the top of La Liga and look all but assured of reclaiming the crown of the best team in Spain from their city rivals Atletico Madrid.

And if they win their next game and results go their way they could be named champions on Sunday.

They face Osasuna next in Pamplona this Wednesday evening before welcoming Espanyol to Madrid on Saturday week.

They play Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between those two games.

But Osasuna are no mugs themselves.

They’re currently ninth in La Liga, just a point behind eighth-placed Athletic Club and five behind seventh-placed Villarreal.

Despite being so close to lifting his first La Liga title, Carlo Ancelotti refused to get carried away in his pre-match press-conference as carried by Diario AS.

“We’re close to winning La Liga but there are still games left to play,” he said. “It’s a difficult ground and we’re going to do everything possible to get close to lifting the title.”

He did, however, touch on the mystical nature of the club under his command. “The magic is in this stadium, this club,” he said.

“It has something special. Luck is a quality. If they tell me that I’m lucky I consider it a quality. Napoleon used to say that he preferred lucky generals than quality generals.”