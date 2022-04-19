Bayern Munich have set their price for Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich have set their price for Robert Lewandowski.

That’s according to Kicker as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

They claim that the Bavarian club want a fee of no less than €40m for their prized Polish marksman.

Lewandowski, 33, has a contract in place with Bayern until the summer of 2023 and the club’s official position is that he’ll fulfil it and they’re working to renew it.

But that doesn’t seem to be likely in reality. Bayern are slow to extend the contracts of players over 30 for more than two years.

With this in mind Barcelona have been linked with a move.

La Blaugrana are keen to bring in a top-level number nine and given they’ve failed to land Erling Haaland they could go for Lewandowski. Whether they can afford him is another matter.

But there’s no doubt the striker would be a superb get.

One of the most lethal marksmen in the European game, Lewandowski has scored 47 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Bayern so far this season.