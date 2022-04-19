Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix confirms that his season is over through injury

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix’s season is over.

The Portuguese confirmed the news on social media in comments carried by Marca after picking up an injury against Espanyol.

“Unfortunately the news isn’t what I wanted,” he wrote.

“With deep sadness I find myself unable to help my team in what’s left to be played this season.

“Now I can only support Atleti from the outside and work hard on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Felix ended the first half of Atletico’s 2-1 win over Espanyol on Sunday complaining of muscular pain in his left thigh and was replaced by Antoine Griezmann.

The news is a blow for Atletico as a collective as well as Felix personally. The Portuguese was in fine form.

And Los Rojiblancos have entered a crucial part of the season.

They want to finish in the top four of La Liga to secure Champions League football for next season but have a fight on their hands.

Barcelona and Sevilla are both level on points with them while Real Betis can join them should they beat Elche this evening at the Benito Villamarin. Real Sociedad are also in the picture.

Felix joined Atletico for €127m from Benfica in summer 2019.

He’s struggled to impose himself on Diego Simeone’s team but this season has hit a lick. The 22-year-old has contributed ten goals and six assists across all competitions in 2021/22.