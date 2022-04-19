Alaves on the brink of La Liga relegation after Mallorca loss

Alaves could find themselves as the first team relegated from La Liga in 2022 after losing 2-1 away at Mallorca.

The Basque side have been battling against the drop for the majority of the league season with last weekend’s 1-0 win over ten man Rayo Vallecano offering a glimmer of hope in their push.

However, they were unable to build on that in Palma, with a new six-point gap to safety now created, with five games left to play in the coming weeks.

The visitors started positively in the Balearics, with Florian Lejeune’s early header ruled out by VAR. before Abdon Prats’ unorthodox finish put the hosts in front.

Abdón Prats gives Mallorca the lead with a fantastic instinctive finish! 🔴 A fast start for the hosts in a massive match at the bottom of LaLiga 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZuxfgkjD7 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 19, 2022

Vedat Muriqi bustled his way past two tackles to double Mallorca’s lead immediately after the restart before Antonio Raillo’s late own goal gave Alaves some hope.

Up next for Alaves is a key home tie up against Villarreal this weekend with Mallorca heading off to Barcelona.

Images via Getty Images