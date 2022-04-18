Xavi pissed off, says Barcelona need to show competitive character

Barcelona picked up where they left off against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League by falling to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cadiz on Monday night.

Although there was a feeling of disappointment and in a sense helplessness against the force with which Eintracht conquered Camp Nou on Thursday, that feeling was replaced by sense of frustration against Cadiz on Monday.

Manager Xavi Hernandez had no problem articulating exactly that.

“We are pissed off. We missed a golden opportunity to distance ourselves in the fight for the Champions League and continue in the one for the title. We have almost said goodbye to La Liga.”

Barcelona fall 15 points behind Real Madrid after the Matchday and even if they have a game in hand, it seems as if La Liga Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi was reluctant to question the attitude of players, but he does believe they are lacking a few things.

“The team should have shown more desire, more enthusiasm and more of an urge [to win]. It’s not about attitude because the players want to [do so] but we need to have a competitive character. They defended every play like it was the last and you have to equal that.”

It also puts Barcelona’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in jeopardy. Ahead of some tricky games against Real Sociedad and Villarreal, they only have a three point advantage over Real Betis. Xavi believes his team took their eye off the ball after recent successes.

“When you win 4-0 in the Bernabeu, it’s logical that you would’ve said we’re back but now we are committing errors too. We have to be self-critical and we should react in order to make the objective of qualifying for the Champions League.”

“We need to work so that the great Barca can return. We beat Madrid and Sevilla with the same team and the same staff. Cadiz were extraordinary and we should improve in terms of values and football. If we have done it, we can do it again.”