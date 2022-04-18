Watch: Football Espana explain the magic of a Real Madrid comeback to CNN

As brilliant as watching football is from anywhere and by any means, there is an appreciation and perspective that you get from inside a stadium that can’t be replicated.

Last week Real Madrid authored another famous comeback against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Karim Benzema winning the tie for Los Blancos in extra time. It was yet another evening that added to the mythology of the club in the European Cup.

Football Espana was there to witness it. After assimilating the Hollywood comeback, Amanda Davies of CNN spoke to Football Espana in Madrid to try and explain how Los Blancos made it through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid have earned themselves a date with Manchester City in the next round, with the first leg taking place on Tuesday the 26th of April in Manchester.

Despite failing to impress many at times throughout their season, Real Madrid’s ability to come through situations of adversity gives them a fighting chance of securing a record fourteenth European Cup, as touched on in the video above.